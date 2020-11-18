Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 147,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.