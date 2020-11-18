Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,285 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 93,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

