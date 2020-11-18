Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,815 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4,404.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 32,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $2,747,698.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $1,067,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,317.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,265,330 shares of company stock valued at $127,856,125. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

