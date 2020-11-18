Raymond James & Associates Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of MasTec worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MasTec by 2,677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,162,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,271 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MasTec by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,830,000 after acquiring an additional 944,006 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,808,000 after acquiring an additional 923,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,070,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.