9,243 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $112,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.