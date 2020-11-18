Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,450 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

