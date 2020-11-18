Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,402 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.04.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,379 shares of company stock valued at $390,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

