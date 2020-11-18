Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,139.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

