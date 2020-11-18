Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 27.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period.

ETX opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

