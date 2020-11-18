PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

NYSE:PKI opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $142.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

