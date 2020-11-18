Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,874 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Chegg worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 9,969.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chegg by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chegg by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $733,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,996.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,694. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

