Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $292.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.21.

NYSE:PANW opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 262.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

