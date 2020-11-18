easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 831.79 ($10.87).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 733 ($9.58) on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 546.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 607.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

