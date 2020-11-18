easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 831.79 ($10.87).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 733 ($9.58) on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 546.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 607.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

