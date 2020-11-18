Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.21.

Shares of PANW opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $295.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

