Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $299.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.21.

NYSE:PANW opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

