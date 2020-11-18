Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $317.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $297.00 to $317.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.21.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

