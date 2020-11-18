Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $295.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.