First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,474,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,757,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $336.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.98. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

