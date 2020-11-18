First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,659 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Best Buy worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 116.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Best Buy by 310.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 532,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 402,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,261,835.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

