Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

