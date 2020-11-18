Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.6% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

