Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64.

