Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,835 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

