Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 15,578 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 247,806 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,138,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 193,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $39.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

