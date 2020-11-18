Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average is $149.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

