Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,570,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.58. The stock has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

