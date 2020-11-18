Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 11.84% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFEQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $373,000.

Shares of LFEQ opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $34.03.

