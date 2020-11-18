Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $361.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

