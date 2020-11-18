Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,570,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

