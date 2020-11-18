Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,808 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,328.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 472,985 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,210,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,653,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

