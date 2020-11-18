2,246 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,570,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

