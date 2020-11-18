Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 17,270 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 441.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,896 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,685.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares in the last quarter.

IBUY opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $101.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83.

