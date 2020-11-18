Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,557 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

