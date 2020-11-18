Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.66% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9,396.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.