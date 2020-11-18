DE Burlo Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

