Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 210,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after purchasing an additional 222,515 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 198,862 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

