Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

