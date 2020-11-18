Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

DAR stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.34. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.