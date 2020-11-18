Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after buying an additional 778,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,351,000 after buying an additional 434,231 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $24,941,000. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 125.5% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 657,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,441,000 after buying an additional 365,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $19,245,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

