Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,117 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 270,145 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after acquiring an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 97.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,444,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after acquiring an additional 143,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lincoln National by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,748 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

