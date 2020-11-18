Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 589,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,542,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 306,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 295,173 shares in the last quarter.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

HCC stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $929.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

