American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 491,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 84.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

