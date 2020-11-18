American International Group Inc. Sells 3,119 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 750,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

ACHC stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

