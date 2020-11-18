American International Group Inc. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Valmont Industries worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 179.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,811.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,688. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

