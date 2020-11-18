American International Group Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 261.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,135. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

