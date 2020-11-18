Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 361,167 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invitae were worth $47,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $777,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $51,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,427 shares of company stock valued at $988,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

