American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

