American International Group Inc. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 438.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 490.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KSS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.