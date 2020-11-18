American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,664 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

JD stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

