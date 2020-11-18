Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 22,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $18,488,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 689,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $145,088,000 after acquiring an additional 102,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 72,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,621.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

